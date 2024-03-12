Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan (L) meets Swiss President Viola Amherd (Photo: VNA)

Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan meets Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa (Photo: VNA)

– Vice State President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had bilateral meetings with Swiss President Viola Amherd and Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, and received New York City Mayor Eric Adams, on the occasion of her attendance at the 68th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York on March 11 (local time).Xuan congratulated Viola Amherd on becoming the President of Switzerland, and also the first woman to hold the position as the head of the Federal Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport.She proposed the two sides continue to exchange delegations at all levels, especially high-level ones, to promote bilateral and multilateral cooperation, thanked the Swiss Government for providing official development assistance (ODA) to Vietnam’s renovation since 1992, and said she hopes that the two sides will continue to promote development cooperation, innovation, and coordination to contribute to the common efforts of the international community for sustainable development.Appreciating Vietnam's socio-economic achievements in recent years, Viola Amherd affirmed that Switzerland always values its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Vietnam. She said that the two countries still have a lot of room and potential for economic, trade and investment collaboration.The President shared Xuan’s views on the significance and importance of gender equality and women's empowerment in the changing world context, and agreed that the two sides need to proactively coordinate in and contribute to the common efforts of the UN and the international community in this field, especially promoting the role of women in maintaining peace and security and participating in the UN peacekeeping forces.The two leaders also discussed international and regional issues of mutual concern, including the situation in Europe. On this occasion, Xuan conveyed the invitation of President Vo Van Thuong to the Swiss President to visit Vietnam at an appropriate time.Meeting PM Evika Siliņa, Xuan confirmed that Vietnam treasures and hopes to develop its friendship and multifaceted collaboration with Latvia.She thanked Latvia for being one of the first countries to provide COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam, and also one of the first European Union (EU) member countries to ratify the EU - Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).The Vice President proposed Latvia raise its voice to support the European Commission (EC)’s early removal of its "yellow card" warning against Vietnamese seafood exports, and coordinate with Vietnam and the international community to promote the settlement of international conflicts and disputes, including the East Sea one, by peaceful means on the basis of international law.The Latvian PM stressed the need for the two countries to boost cooperation in potential fields such as information and communications, science - technology, labour, and pharmaceuticals.She affirmed that the Latvian Government will continue prioritising its education and training collaboration with Vietnam.Exchanging opinions of several international and regional issues of mutual concern, the two sides agreed to maintain cooperation and mutual support at multilateral forums, including the UN.Receiving Mayor Eric Adams, Xuan said that the Vietnam - US relation is entering a new stage of development with many opportunities for exchange and cooperation at the national and local levels. She recommended that New York authorities continue to support US and New York people and enterprises to do business in Vietnam, as well as creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese businesses and people living in the city.She encouraged New York to work with Ho Chi Minh City to establish mechanisms to effectively implement cooperation agreements, and share with the largest economic hub of Vietnam its experience in developing international financial centres.Agreeing with the Vietnamese leader’s proposals, Eric Adams affirmed to bring into full play New York’s strengths to intensify cooperation with Vietnamese partners./.