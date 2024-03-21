Vice State President now Acting President
Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam Vo Thi Anh Xuan. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Mme. Vo Thi Anh Xuan, Vice State President, assumes the position of Acting President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam from March 21, 2024, until the National Assembly elects a new President, an announcement of the National Assembly (NA)’s Standing Committee read.
Issued on March 21 following the 15th NA’s 6th extraordinary session, Announcement No. 765/TB-UBTVQH15 was made on the basis of the Constitution and relevant legal provisions./.