An art performance at the celebration (Source: voh.com.vn)

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and HCM City’s Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association jointly held a ceremony on May 3 to mark the 73th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War (May 9, 1945-2017).Addressing the ceremony, Hoang Minh Nhan, President of HCM City’s Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association, recalled the Great Patriotic War 73 years ago which killed 27 million Soviet people and destroyed hundreds of cities and villages.The former Soviet Union suffered the most during the World War II (1941-1945), he said, noting that Vietnamese and Russian people have carried forward the spirit of the victory and tightened their fine relationship.Russian Consul General in HCM City Aleksei Vladimirovich Popov said the celebration has contributed to enhancing the relations between Vietnam and Russia. -VNA