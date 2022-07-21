The clip, entitled “Discovering Quang Nam beyond Hoi An”, features the UNESCO-recognised ancient town of Hoi An and other sites like the ethnic minority village of Bho Hoong, Cham Islands (better known as Cu Lao Cham) and Dong Giang tea hill.

Hoi An has found itself voted to the 20th place in a new global listing of 25 best cities chosen by readers of US magazine Travel + Leisure.

Readers ranked the cities based on factors such as the quality of hotels and restaurants, cultural heritage, attractions, cuisine, and COVID-19 protocols.

Hoi An used to be a busy international commercial port from the 16th to 19th centuries, attracting merchant ships from China and Japan.

National Tourism Year 2022 is being held under the theme “Quang Nam – A green tourism destination.”

Quang Nam is expected to utilise the opportunity to rejuvenate its tourism sector and promote the image of the province and Vietnam in general to visitors at home and abroad.

In the first half of this year, the locality served nearly 2.5 million tourists./.

