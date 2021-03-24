Vientiane ceremony marks 60 years of Vietnam’s public security expert force in Laos
The Lao Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the representative office of Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security in Laos have held a meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam sending public security experts to the country (March 22, 1961-2021).
Lao Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Vilay Lakhamphong presents the Itsala (Freedom) Order, Second Class, to the representative office of Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security in Laos (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) - The Lao Ministry of Public Security in collaboration with the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos and the representative office of Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security in Laos have held a meeting to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam sending public security experts to the country (March 22, 1961-2021).
The meeting was attended by member of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP)’s Politburo and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence General Chansamone Chanyalath, member of the LPRP’s Politburo and Minister of Public Security Senior Lieutenant General Vilay Lakhamphong, former Lao Deputy PM and former Minister of Public Security Asang Laoly, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung, and head of the representative office of the Ministry of Public Security in Laos, Major General Hoang Quang Huong, among others.
In his address, Minister of Public Security Vilay Lakhamphong recalled the historical context and situation when the Vietnamese public security expert force was formed in Laos, stressing that generations of experts overcame numerous difficulties and accepted the sacrifices to help the Lao People’s Public Security force develop.
He underlined that the Vietnamese public security expert force in Laos accompanied Laos’ struggle for national liberation and defence as well as the development of the Lao People’s Public Security force.
He affirmed that the Party, State, and people of Laos always remember the valuable and whole-hearted support from the Party, State, and people of Vietnam during all stages of Laos’ revolutionary cause in the past and national construction at present.
On behalf of the Party, State, and people and the People’s Public Security force of Laos, the minister expressed his sincere gratitude to the Party, State, and people of Vietnam, especially leaders and officers from Vietnam’s People’s Public Security force who work in Laos to assist its Ministry of Public Security.
The Party, State, and people of Laos and the People’s Public Security force of Laos in particular always pay great attention to the special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between Laos and Vietnam, he stated, pledging that they will do their utmost to maintain and reinforce ties and make them last forever.
Meanwhile, former Lao Minister of Public Security Asang Laoly highly appreciated the whole-hearted support from Vietnamese public security experts to the public security force of Laos over the past six decades, describing it as valuable and strategic assistance that helped build basic foundations for the development of Laos’ public security force.
For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Ba Hung thanked the Lao side for creating favourable conditions for the Vietnamese public security experts, helping them overcome the difficulties and hardships to complete their assigned tasks in protecting security, social order, and safety in both countries, for peace and the happiness of the Vietnamese and Lao people.
On the occasion, the Party and State of Laos presented the Itsala (Freedom) Order, Second Class, to the representative office of Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security and the third-class Itsala Order to Major General Hoang Quang Huong, in recognition of their efforts in the safeguarding of public security in both countries, contributing to reinforcing and accelerating the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two.
Within the framework of the meeting, a book on the history of the Vietnamese Public Security expert force in Vietnamese was handed over to the Ministry of Public Security of Laos. A photo exhibition on 60 years of Vietnam’s public security expert force in Laos was also held./.