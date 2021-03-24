Politics NA, State President, Government present working reports to 14th legislature Reports on the performance of the 14th National Assembly (NA), the State President, and the Government in the 2016-2021 tenure were respectively delivered by NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the legislature’s 11th session that opened on March 24.

Politics PM receives Austrian Ambassador, AT&S executive Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception for Austrian Ambassador to Vietnam Thomas Schuller-Gotzburg and AT&S Chief Operations Officer (COO) Ingolf Schroeder on March 23.

Politics Departure ceremony held for third Level-2 Field Hospital The Defence Ministry held a ceremony on March 23 in Ho Chi Minh City to send off the staff of the third Level-2 Field Hospital, who will participate in the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan.