Vientiane forum connects Vietnamese firms in Laos, Thailand
A forum connecting Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs in Laos and Thailand was held in Vientiane on June 14, aiming to boost their cooperation for the three countries’ development.
Vietnamese companies in Laos and Thailand exchange a signed business cooperation memoranda at the forum. (Photo: VNA)Vientiane (VNA) – A forum connecting Vietnamese businesses and entrepreneurs in Laos and Thailand was held in Vientiane on June 14, aiming to boost their cooperation for the three countries’ development.
Addressing over 100 entrepreneurs and company representatives, Vietnamese Ambassador to Laos Nguyen Ba Hung and Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh expressed their belief that through this forum, economic ties among Vietnam, Laos and Thailand will be strengthened as Vietnamese firms will be helped to further engage in investment and business sectors in the neighbouring countries.
In addition, relations among the companies in Laos and Thailand, including those in the Vietnam Business Association for Cooperation and Investment in Laos and the Vietnam - Thailand Business Association, will be enhanced and the organisations’ role in supporting and connecting Vietnamese firms and people in the two countries promoted, according to the diplomats.
Hung said since the Governments of Vietnam and Laos are striving to boost infrastructure connectivity while Thailand and Laos are also working to make use of the Laos - China railway, there will be many opportunities for businesses in the coming years.
He called on them to make plans to seize chances and cooperate with one another jointly develop and reach the regional level.
For his part, Thanh said this was a good opportunity for Vietnamese businesses in Laos and Thailand to get connected and form regional production chains to assist one another for common development.
The ambassadors also pledged that the embassies in Laos and Thailand will stand side by side with the two associations to foster the Vietnamese communities’ cooperation and contribute to the three countries’ development.
At the forum, the two associations signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation. Their member enterprises also inked six business partnership agreements./.