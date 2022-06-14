Business HCM City launches production, shopping stimulus programmes Ho Chi Minh City’s Department of Industry and Trade has recently announced the 2022 summer shopping stimulus programme and a plan to promote production and business activities in the city in the last months of this year.

Business Paris workshop discusses energy challenges in Europe, Vietnam The Association of Electrical Engineering and Energy (AEEE), and the Science and Technology Office of Vietnam in France have recently held a workshop on sharing a vision on trends and challenges in the energy sector in Europe and Vietnam.

Business Good signals for Vietnamese fruit exports Many Vietnamese fruits are getting final negotiation steps done to enter new markets, with passion fruit approved by China and green-skin pomelo on the way to the US.

Business Large room for Vietnam to boost export of medicinal herbs to Japan There remains large room for Vietnam to promote the export of medicinal herbs to Japan, especially when many Japanese pharmaceutical companies are planning to import these products from the Southeast Asian country, according to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan.