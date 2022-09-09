Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane city Anouphap Tounalom speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Vientiane (VNA) – A meeting was held in Vientiane on September 9 to mark the 60th anniversary of Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation between the two nations.



Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of the People’s Council of Vientiane city Anouphap Tounalom recalled the history of Laos and Vietnam fighting alliance during the struggle against common enemies.



Highlighting the results of bilateral ties in politics-diplomacy, national defence-security, human resources and socio-economic development, Tounalom said the Laos-Vietnam comprehensive partnership has been growing and bringing practical benefits to the two countries' people.



He suggested that in the near future, the two nations should raise public awareness about the tradition of special solidarity and comprehensive partnership, especially among young generations; realise agreements and treaties reached by the two Politburos, Governments, ministries and agencies; improve the efficiency of economic, cultural and sci-tech cooperation on the back of optimising each other’s strengths; and working closely together at regional and international forums.



Chairman of the Vietnamese Association in Vientiane Le Van Mui vowed to continue joining the Lao people to foster the great bilateral friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership, while educating younger generations about the special ties between the two countries./.