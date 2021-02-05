Viet Duc Hospital transplants heart to youngest-ever patient
Doctors at Hanoi’s Viet Duc Friendship Hospital has successfully conducted a heart transplant on a seven-year-old child, the youngest recipient ever in Vietnam, the hospital said on February 5.
Weighing 16 kg, the patient received the heart from a 19-year-old brain-dead donor.
Following surgery on February 1, the child is now in a stable condition and can eat and drink, according to Dr Nguyen Huu Uoc from the hospital.
This is the fifth heart transplant performed on a child at the hospital.
Viet Duc has now performed five lung, 36 heart, 92 liver, and nearly 1,100 kidney transplants in total.
It is the leading centre nationwide for collecting and transplanting organs. All patients are healthy and have returned to daily living./.