VietChallenge’s event honours Vietnamese startup spirit
Vietnam’s startup spirit was honoured at an event recently held at Nasdaq headquarters in New York, the US, by VietChallenge, a non-profit organisation led by Vietnamese professionals and entrepreneurs in the US.
Sang Coffee, GeneStory, GreenJoy and Tubudd were the four Vietnamese startups honoured at the event.
Speaking at the event, Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, expressed his strong belief that Vietnamese entrepreneurs will continue making contributions to promoting the investment and business ties between Vietnam and the US.
Meanwhile, Executive Vice President of Marvel Optical and co-founder of Inphi Loi Nguyen shared his journey to take his startup to become a leading business in the semiconductor industry in the US.
Founders of standout firms such as LovePop, Cellens and IvyLinks shared their valuable startup experience, bringing inspiration and valuable experience to young entrepreneurs.
Emily Pollack, head of US Retail Operations at Republic shared her experience in capital mobilisation, helping startups have a deeper insight into methods and strategies in seeking financial resources.
Beyond honouring Vietnam’s startup talents, the event served as a venue for generations of entrepreneurs to share knowledge and experience, opening up opportunities for the development of the Vietnamese startup community all over the world./.