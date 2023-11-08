Covering 5,000 sq.m, the exhibition features 300 booths by 250 businesses from 10 countries and territories. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The 8th VietFood, Beverage and Professional Packing Machines (VietFood & Beverage – ProPack Vietnam 2023) opened in Hanoi on November 8.

Covering 5,000 sq.m, the exhibition features 300 booths by 250 businesses from 10 countries and territories such as India, Canada, Taiwan (China), the Republic of Korea (RoK), Norway, Japan, China and Vietnam.

The expo, which will last until November 11, has gathered prestigious firms in the domestic food industry, along with typical products of the Republic of Korea such as rice cakes, seaweed, dried persimmon, red ginseng and products made from ginseng, dried and frozen seafood.

Speaking at the opening, Bui Trung Nghia, Vice President of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said Vietnam's food and beverage market has recorded strong growth in recent years, adding that this is one of the industries that were evaluated by domestic and international businesses as having many bright prospects in terms of market size and growth rate in the near future.

According to Statista, the food market in Vietnam is projected to grow by 9% this year, reaching 96.47 billion USD with average growth rate of about 8.22% in 2023-2027.

The exhibition will offer chances for enterprises and visitors to catch up on new trends of products and technologies in the food and beverage industry, Nghia said.

He went on to say that it is also hoped to help businesses to connect and build cooperative relations with domestic and international manufacturers and distributors, contributing to expanding their production and supply chains on a global scale.

Seminars and business matching events will be held within the framework of the expo, aiming to enhance knowledge of standards, production processes and challenges in the management and development of production and supply chain./.