Vietjet accompanies Miss World Vietnam 2021 to promote "Vitality of Vietnam"
Vietjet continues to accompany Miss World Vietnam as the official air transportation sponsor of the beauty pageant.
Vietjet is the official air transportation sponsor of Miss World Vietnam. (Photo: Vietjet)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietjet continues to accompany Miss World Vietnam as the official air transportation sponsor of the beauty pageant.
Vietjet's green flights will bring the beauties of Miss World Vietnam to join in volunteer journeys, contributing to introduce and promote the beautiful images of the friendly, hospitable, safe country of Vietnam.
The winner of Miss World Vietnam 2021 will be awarded one year of free flights with the SkyBoss fare type - wings the leaders and be invited to participate in special cultural and artistic events at an altitude of 10,000 meters with Vietjet.
Under the theme "Vitality of Vietnam", the activities of this year's contest will aim at human values, compassion, inspiration, positive energy of a safe and recovering Vietnam in 2021. The journey to conquer the prestigious pageant crown takes place from September to November 2021.
In addition to attractive incentives and safe, quality flights, Vietjet always accompanies with meaningful social, cultural, sport and entertainment activities such as Vietnam Heritage Photo Awards, Miss Vietnam, Miss Universe Vietnam, The Face, National futsal championship, and Da Lat Flower Festival.
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionised the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations and performance, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline was awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 and 2019 by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018 and 2019. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.