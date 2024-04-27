Travel Surge in visitors prompts Dien Bien to mobilise local houses for accommodation A sharp surge in the number of visitors since the beginning of this year has prompted the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien to encourage local people to use their houses to accommodate tourists, who flock to the province on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory (May 7, 1954-2024).

Society Vessels in Ha Long Carnival to perform, not to serve tourists: Authority The Quang Ninh provincial Department of Transport has asked the administration of Ha Long city not to license the tourist vessels performing at the Ha Long Carnival 2024 to serve tourists during the programme due to safety concerns.

Travel Ninh Binh to organise various activities on upcoming holidays to lure more tourists A series of activities will be held in the northern province of Ninh Binh on the occasion of the five-day holiday of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) from April 27 to May 1.

Destinations Visitors flock to memorial commemorating Dien Bien Phu victory Numerous groups from around the country have visited the Dien Bien Phu Historical Victory Museum, a repository of artefacts and documents about Vietnam’s resounding victory that echoed around the world.