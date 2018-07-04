Budget carrier Vietjet Air is offering 700,000 tickets at prices starting from just 0 VND to celebrate the launch of a direct route between Hanoi and Osaka, Japan. (Photo: vietjetair.hanoi.vn)



– Budget carrier Vietjet Air is offering 700,000 tickets at prices starting from just 0 VND, excluding taxes and fees, to celebrate the launch of a direct route between Hanoi and Osaka, Japan.The promotional tickets are available on the airline’s official website: www.vietjetair.com from July 4 – 6.The special offers are applicable to all domestic fights and international services to Osaka; Seoul, Busan and Daegu (the Republic of Korea); Hong Kong (China); Kaohsiung, Taipei, Taizhong and Tainan (Taiwan, China); Singapore; Bangkok, Phuket and Chiang Mai (Thailand); Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia); Yangon (Myanmar); and Phnom Penh and Siem Reap (Cambodia) for travel between August 14 and December 31 (excluding holidays).They are also subject to flights between Nha Trang and Siem Reap from September 21 and between Hanoi and Osaka from November 8.The daily two-way Hanoi – Osaka services will be provided from November 8, taking more than four hours per leg. Departures from Hanoi will be at 1.40am and arrivals in Osaka at 7.50am (local time). The return flight will be at 9.20am and 1.05pm, respectively, all local time.Last month, the airline made its debut flight from Hanoi to Taichung (Taiwan). The new route operates five flights per week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, with each leg taking 2 hours and 30 minutes.Aiming to become a “Consumer Airline,” Vietjet Air is continually opening new routes, adding more aircraft to its fleet, investing in modern technology and offering more added-on products and services.With a fleet of over 60 aircraft, including the A320 and A321, Vietjet Air operates 385 flights each day. The airline has already transported over 60 million passengers on a network featuring 93 routes in Vietnam and across the region to international destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, China’s Taiwan and Hong Kong, mainland China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia.The carrier plans to operate more than 120,000 flights and serve over 24.1 million passengers by the end of 2018 on a total of 39 domestic and 61 international routes. -VNA