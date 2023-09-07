Vietjet Air reports profit after audit.(Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Budget carrier Vietjet Air has announced its audited biannual financial statements in 2023, with air transport revenue and consolidated revenue hitting 25.1 trillion VND (1.03 billion USD) and 29.5 trillion VND (1.21 billion USD), up 69% and 85% year-on-year, respectively.



Ancillary revenue maintained a high growth rate, reaching 9 trillion VND, a two-fold increase from the same period last year, and accounting for 40% of the total revenue.



Separate and consolidated after-tax profits reached 48 billion VND and 137 billion VND, respectively, lower than the compiled financial statements due to higher marketing and advertising expenses for new international routes and deferred revenue of a financial revenue.



As of June 30, Vietjet's total assets reached over 71.2 trillion VND, while the debt/equity ratio and the liquidity ratio were 1.2 and 1.5, respectively, which were all within good range for the aviation industry.



By the end of the second quarter, Vietjet’s cash balance and cash equivalents reached 2.16 trillion VND. The airline paid a total of almost 2.8 trillion VND of direct and indirect taxes and fees to the State budget in the first six months of 2023.



Thanks to its sustainable business strategy, focusing on promoting the domestic market and pioneering a strong expansion of its international network to India, Australia, Kazakhstan, and Indonesia, Vietjet continued to record positive business performance in the reviewed period.



In the second quarter, Vietjet opened 11 new international routes to Australia, Indonesia, and India, lifting the total number of foreign routes to 75.



Vietjet was a pioneer in operating flights to the Indian market with seven routes connecting Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, and Kochi.



Starting from mid-April 2023, the airline has opened three direct routes from HCM City to Australia's largest cities - Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane.



Vietjet has so far safely operated 65,900 flights and transported over 12.1 million passengers, including 3.5 million international passengers, up 26% and 30%, respectively, compared to the same period last year.



The total cargo volume transported by the airline reached 33,000 tonnes, surging by nearly 40% year-on-year./.