Vietjet's installment programme makes air travel within everyone's financial capability. (Photo: VNA)

Vietjet Air has cooperated with HD SAISON Finance Co., Ltd. to provide the first installment programme for buying air tickets in Vietnam, making air travel within everyone’s financial capability.No prepayment or salary confirmation is needed, only with some simple steps on website www.vietjetair.com, customers can easily buy one or more air tickets on all Vietjet’s domestic and international routes with straightforward loan procedures, quick approval and loans ranging from 2 to 15 million VND (85 – 643 USD).On the occasion of launching the programme, the first 1,000 customers buy Vietjet’s tickets via installment loans of HD SAISON will receive 1,000 attractive traveling gifts from HD SAISON.Tickets are available only on website www.vietjetair.com.Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. It was named “Best Ultra Low-Cost Airline 2018 - 2019” and awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars in 2018 by the world’s only safety and product rating website AirlineRatings.com. The airline has also been listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in 2018.Currently, Vietjet operates around 400 flights daily, carrying more than 80 million passengers to date, with 113 routes covering destinations across Vietnam and international destinations such as Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, Taiwan, mainland China, Thailand, Myanmar, Malaysia and Cambodia.-VNA