HCM City (VNA) - Vietjet has officially launched the direct flight from Ho Chi Minh City to Haneda Airport in Tokyo, meeting the demands of people and tourists.

From July 15, with seven return flights every week, passengers can easily travel between Ho Chi Minh City and Haneda Airport - the largest airport in Japan and one of the top in Asia. The airport is located less than 30 minutes from central Tokyo and is one of the largest transit points from Asia to western countries through an extensive domestic and international flight network.

Flights from HCM City to Tokyo (Haneda) depart at 17:00 and arrive at 1:00 the next day (local time). Flights from Tokyo (Haneda) to HCM City depart at 12:00 and arrive at 16:10 (local time).

First passengers on flights connecting HCM City and Tokyo (Haneda Airport) receive a warm welcome along with special souvenirs. (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)

From now until December 31, passengers have an opportunity to hunt tickets to fly to Tokyo and other Vietjet international routes on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. The tickets, going for zero Vietnamese dong, can be found at www.vietjetair.com and the Vietjet Air mobile app, with flexible flight schedules from August 10, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Passengers also can accumulate bonus SkyPoints on each flight to redeem vouchers for Vietjet and services from 250 favourite brands of dining, resort, and shopping in Vietnam via SkyJoy mobile app or https://skyjoy.vietjetair.com/

HCM City - Tokyo (Haneda) is Vietjet's second route, after HCM City - Tokyo (Narita), connecting HCM City.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.