Illustrative photo (Photo: Courtesy of Vietjet)

Hanoi (VNA) – Air carrier Vietjet on December 12 held a ceremony to launch a new route linking Hanoi directly with Cambodia’s Siem Reap.

The event took place within the framework of the Vietnam-Cambodia investment and trade promotion forum with the attendance of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet, representatives from ministries, agencies and businesses of the two countries.

The flights will serve passengers from December 15, 2023, with seven round-trips per week and a flight time of 1 hour and 45 minutes per leg.

The Cambodian PM spoke highly of the opening, adding he hopé that Vietjet will open more routes connecting Vietnam with Cambodia.

According to a representative from Vietjet, the Hanoi - Siem Reap route will contribute to facilitating and promoting cooperation in investment, tourism, and cultural and educational exchanges between Vietnam and Cambodia.

Flying with Vietjet, passengers also receive complimentary SkyCare insurance, experience flights on new aircraft with professional and dedicated crews, and enjoy delicious hot and fresh meals.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate.

As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal.

The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, and Airline Ratings./.