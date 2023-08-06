NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (centre) witnesses the launching of the HCM City - Jakarta direct route. (Photo: Vietjet)

HCM City (VNA) - Vietjet on August 5 launched the direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City of Vietnam to Jakarta, Indonesia, making it the third direct service in Vietjet's flight network between the two countries.

The launching ceremony was attended by Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue and Chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KADIN) Arsjad Rasjid, together with leaders and enterprises of the two nations.

With seven flights per week via just three-hour flights, Vietjet’s new flights provides an ideal travel option between HCM City and Jakarta, two leading urban centres of Vietnam and Indonesia with distinctive cultural characteristics and serve as the gateway for tourism and economy of the two countries.

The daily flight departs from HCM City at 09.35 and arrives at 12.30 in Jakarta. The return flight takes off from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CGK) in Jakarta at 13.30 and arrives at Tan Son Nhat International Airport (SGN) in HCM City at 16.40 (all local time).

Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thanh Son said: “Vietjet is delighted to commence the new direct service linking Jakarta and HCM City, which will make it easier and affordable for Vietnamese to visit Jakarta, Indonesia and vice versa."

"More direct flights between Vietnam and Indonesia will further create abundant opportunities for seamless travel, business collaborations, and boosting bilateral trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges," he said.

"Vietjet's new direct route will have a significant and positive impact on the aviation industry and travel between Indonesia and Vietnam," said Putu Eka Cahyadi, Director of Air Transportation at DGCA Indonesia.

"These two countries hold crucial positions within the ASEAN bloc and the wider Asia-Pacific region. We extend a warm welcome and express our commitment to supporting airlines such as Vietjet in their efforts to enhance air connectivity between Indonesia and Vietnam,” he said at the launching ceremony.

Meanwhile, Dwi Ananda Wicaksana, Executive General Manager of Soekarno Hatta International Airport, said he believed that with a commitment to providing cost-effective fares coupled with high quality air services, Vietjet will add value to our airport connectivity in serving Indonesian and international flyers, boosting air connectivity between the two countries and in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

"The airline’s extensive domestic network in Vietnam will also offer more choices for passengers wanting to explore other destinations in the country," he said.





Celebrating the new route, Vietjet presents an attractive promotional ticket offer for the HCM City-Jakarta, HCM City/Hanoi-Bali routes, it said, adding that travelers can now take advantage of base fares starting from just zero dollars (exclusive of taxes and surcharges).

The promotional tickets can be grabbed every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday until the end of the year. Flight time for promotional tickets is from August 10, 2023, to March 31, 2024 (excluding public holidays).

The airline is also offering complimentary Sky Care travel insurance for all passengers regardless of ticket class on the entire flight network to bring a happy and safe flying experience.

In addition to the new HCM City-Jakarta route, the airline will also increase flights between Bali, HCM City and Hanoi, offering 84 flights a week between Vietnam and Indonesia from August 12.

These direct route promises to provide convenient and seamless travel options for both business and leisure travelers, further strengthening the ties between the two countries, according to Vietjet./.

VNA