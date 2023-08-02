An aircraft of Vietjet (Photo: Vietjet)

HCM City (VNA) – Vietjet is offering thousands of attractive international flight tickets from 0 VND on every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday in August.



Especially, with this week's zero-dong flight menu from August 2 to August 4, Vietjet invites travel fans to discover some of the most favourite destinations this summer: Japan, Indonesia, Singapore at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app.

Accordingly, from 0:00 to 23:59 from August 2 to August 4, passengers have opportunities to hunt 0 VND tickets on routes including Hanoi – Fukuoka/Nagoya, Ho Chi Minh City – Bali/Jakarta, Hanoi – Bali, Da Nang – Singapore at www.vietjetair.com or Vietjet Air mobile app with flexible flight time from August 10, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

Indonesia is among the destinations for which Vietjet flight tickets are priced from 0 VND. (Photo: Vietjet)

The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutioniszed the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers’ demands.

Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.

VNA