Vietjet opens HCM City - Sydney route
Vietjet has announced it will launch a new direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Sydney, Australia from April.
A Vietjet plane takes off from Tan Son Nhat International Airport. (Photo courtesy of Vietjet)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietjet has announced it will launch a new direct route connecting Ho Chi Minh City and Sydney, Australia from April.
The airline will operate the new route from April 12, with six flights per week. The flights from Ho Chi Minh City to Sydney every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday take off at 7:30 pm and land at 7:20 am (local time). The flights from Sydney to Ho Chi Minh City on every Monday, Thursday and Saturday take off at 10:15 am and land at 4:30 pm (local time).
Jubilantly welcoming Australian routes, Vietjet offers tens of thousands of promotional tickets from only 0 VND, excluding taxes and fees, for passengers during the golden week from February 14 to February 20, applicable to both routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City with Melbourne/ Sydney (Australia) at www.vietjetair.com and Vietjet Air mobile app, with a flexible flight period from now until October 29, 2023.
In addition, from now until March 15 this year, passengers will receive e-vouchers worth 100,000 VND when booking tickets and successfully paying with Vietjet at evoucher.vietjetair.com.
Especially with the routes connecting Vietnam and Australia, passengers can easily choose from SkyBoss Business, SkyBoss, Deluxe, Eco ticket classes with all – inclusive services with up to 60kg checked baggage, green organic food feast served throughout the journey, free travel insurance and many other attractive incentives.
Earlier, Vietjet announced to launch a direct route connecting HCM City and Melbourne, Australia, with six flights a week. It is also offering promotional tickets on the route during the golden week from February 14-20.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam’s largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world’s only safety and product rating website airlineratings.com and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organisations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others./.