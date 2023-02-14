Business Demand for industrial land for rent remains high The demand for industrial land for rent in Vietnam will remain high this year thanks to policies promoting investment in the country, experts said.

Business Can Tho: Work on Vinh Thanh IZ to start in June Construction of the Vinh Thanh Industrial Zone (IZ) in the Mekong Delta City of Can Tho will begin in June, Tran Viet Truong, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee has said.

Business Vietnam urged to ensure exports to Asian, African markets in 2023 Vietnamese exporters need to ensure their capacity and maintain existing export markets, typically Asian and African outlets, amid many challenges in 2023, a senior trade official has said.

Business Apparel makers seek ways to overcome difficulties ahead With obstacles and challenges awaiting the garment and textile sector in the first half given a lack of recovery signal in global demand, most firms have prepared their schemes to overcome.