Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 26 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman lauds people’s procuracy sector's performance in 2023 National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has lauded the performance of the people’s procuracy sector in 2023, saying it has synchronously deployed many solutions, performed well the proposed tasks, achieved and exceeded many targets and requirements set by the Party, State and National Assembly.

Politics Vietnamese, Japanese Communist Party officials hold talks Politburo member, Permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Secretariat, and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee's Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai on December 25 held talks with Chairman of the Presidium of the Japanese Communist Party (JCP) Central Committee Shii Kazuo who is paying an official visit to Vietnam at the invitation of CPV Central Committee.

Politics Vietnam pledges to join efforts in promoting Mekong - Lancang cooperation The Vietnamese Government always attaches importance to the Mekong - Lancang Cooperation (MLC) and will continue joining hands with China and other Mekong countries to promote the strong, effective, and sustainable development of this cooperation mechanism, said Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.