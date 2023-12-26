Travel Night tours surprise visitors to Ho Chi Minh City In response to Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Week 2023, the municipal Department of Tourism in cooperation with the District 1 People’s Committee organised a night tour called “District 1 - Night Colours” so that visitors can experience and learn about the culture and history of the city.

Travel Hanoi greets 24 million visitors in 2023 Hanoi recorded an estimated 24 million tourist arrivals this year, reflecting a remarkable annual increase of 27%, according to the municipal Tourism Department.

Travel Kiss Bridge – a new iconic destination in Vietnam Just as Golden Bridge in Da Nang stole the hearts of the world in 2018, the newly opened Kiss Bridge on Phu Quoc Island is expected to become another phenomenon for global travelers.

Travel HCM City, northwestern region welcome 69.2 million visitors Ho Chi Minh City and eight provinces in the expanded northwestern region hosted 69.2 million visitors in 2023, accounting for 105% of the set target and up nearly 28% year-on-year, heard a conference held in Lao Cai province on December 25 to review their tourism cooperation programme.