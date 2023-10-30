Business HCM City’s October CPI up 0.37% month on month The consumer price index (CPI) in October in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 0.37% from September, with rises seen in the prices of seven out of 11 groups of commodities used to calculate the index, the city’s Statistic Office reported on October 30.

Business Vietnam’s coconut industry eyes 1 billion USD in export turnover The Vietnam Coconut Association (VCA) set a target of 1 billion USD in export revenue at its second congress for the 2023-2028 tenure recently held in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business More incentives needed to support green credit: Experts Experts have shared a view that green credit and green growth play an important role in implementing the National Green Growth Strategy in the 2021-2030 period with a vision until 2050 as they create resources for environmentally-friendly projects and programmes.