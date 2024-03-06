Vietnam a reliable partner helping boost ASEAN-Australia ties: expert
Greg Earl, former member of the Australia - ASEAN Council. (Photo: VNA)

Melbourne (VNA) - Vietnam has become an important partner of Australia and in recent years, the relations between the two countries have grown closer than any other, Greg Earl, former member of the Australia - ASEAN Council said on the sidelines of the ASEAN - Australia Special Summit which wrapped up in Melbourne on March 6.
He assessed that Vietnam has achieved great successes in the field of economic regulation, adjusting rules and opening the economy.
Therefore, Australia considers Vietnam a reliable partner to develop its closer economic cooperation with Vietnam in particular and member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in general.
The expert also expressed his belief that this summit will bring about optimistic signals to the ASEAN-Australia relationship, of which Vietnam is an indispensable part and has an important voice.
Regarding the ASEAN-Australia relations, Greg Earl, former correspondent in Southeast Asia of "The Australian Financial Review", stated that Australia is paying attention to attracting more investment flows from the ASEAN countries to Australia and vice versa.
To further promote this relationship, he said that, in addition to the common solutions proposed by this summit, Australia should consider establishing a centre for ASEAN studies to facilitate further research on the bilateral relationship, and allow more exchanges between researchers to help Australia gain a deeper understanding of the ASEAN countries.
Australia should also consider granting more scholarships to young ASEAN students and researchers, he added./.