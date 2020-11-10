Politics Cabinet members grilled at NA’s 10th session The 14th National Assembly’s 10th session continued in Hanoi on November 9, with Government members responding to legislators’ questions about issues related to the implementation of the NA resolutions on thematic supervision and question-and-answer (Q&A) activities in the 14th tenure, along with some resolutions adopted in the 13th tenure.

Politics Deputy FM chairs 5th meeting of ACC working group on public health emergencies Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung chaired the fifth meeting of the ASEAN Coordinating Council (ACC) Working Group on Public Health Emergencies (ACCWG-PHE) on November 9 via a video conference.

Politics NA Standing Committee convenes 50th session Members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on November 9 sat for the 50th session to consider and give opinions on a number of contents to be submitted to the 14th NA’s 10th session.

Politics Congratulations to Cambodia on Independence Day Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent a message of greetings to Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni on the occasion of Cambodia’s 67th Independence Day (November 9, 1953-2020).