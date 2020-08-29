At the event (Photo: VNA)

Moscow (VNA) – The Vietnamese tank crew No.2 of the Vietnam People’s Army ranked third in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon” at the ongoing International Army Games 2020 in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, said the organising board on August 28.

The crew shot two out of five targets, completing the race in 34 minutes and 6 seconds. It followed Tajikistan (29 minutes and 22 seconds), Laos (33 minutes and 33 seconds) and outpaced Myanmar (42 minutes and 43 seconds), Congo (43 minutes and 10 seconds), South Ossetia (53 minutes and 55 seconds) and Qatar (1 hours, 24 minutes and 13 seconds).

After two races, the Vietnamese tank crew came second, behind Tajikistan. It was followed by Laos, Myanmar, South Ossetia, Qatar and Abkhazia.

The same day, the Vietnamese field kitchen team also won the third spot in the final round of the "Cooking and bread baking according to the menu and the Contest-given recipes " competition.

According to the preliminary result as of August 28, the Vietnamese tank biathlon crew ranked second out of eight participating teams, the field kitchen team third out of six ones, the sniper team fourth out of seven, and the military medical relay fourth out of six./.