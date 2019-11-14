Business Vietnam, Indonesia bolster cooperation in trade, investment A seminar was held in Jakarta, Indonesia, on November 14 to connect Vietnamese and Indonesian firms, as well as promote bilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, industry and investment.

Business Temporary suspension of import and re-export of plywood to US The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has decided to suspend the import of plywood products to Vietnam for re-export to the US to prevent commercial fraud on goods' origin and illegal transshipment.

Business Hoa Binh introduces safe farm produce in Hanoi A fair introducing citrus fruits and safe agricultural products from the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh kicked off at Big C Thang Long supermarket in Hanoi on November 14.