Vietnam aims for 800,000 - 850,000 ha of rubber by 2030
The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development is aiming for Vietnam’s total rubber plantation area to reach some 800,000 - 850,000 ha by 2030, with 100% of rubber latex and wood to obtain planting area codes for product origin traceability.
VNA
VNA
