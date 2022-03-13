A female factory worker receives COVID-19 vaccine in Bac Giang. (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health is urging local administrations to speed up the inoculation of third doses of COVD-19 vaccine for the population aged 18 and above to make sure all those eligible will receive the third dose within the first quarter of 2022.



As of March 12 afternoon, Vietnam had administered nearly 200 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, with most of cities and provinces have substantially completed two primary doses for people aged 12 and above.



The Health Ministry has requested cities and provinces nationwide to continue screening people aged 12 and above to ensure no eligible people do not receive full vaccination.



As a result of Vietnam’s relatively high vaccine coverage and improved care for high-risk people, the COVID-19 fatality rate has dropped significantly./.

