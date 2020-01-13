Society HCM City: Open-air double-decker city tour rolls out Ho Chi Minh City rolled out an open-air double-decker bus tour around its centre, the first of its kind in the city, on January 12.

Society WeChoice Awards honour contributors to community Eighteen persons whose stories had exerted positive impacts on the community in 2019 were honoured with WeChoice Awards at a gala night in Ho Chi Minh City on January 12.

Society Vietnamese people association in Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture debuts The Vietnamese people association in Japan’s Ibaraki prefecture officially made debut in the locality on January 12, helping ensure policies for Vietnamese expatriates and promote solidarity among them.