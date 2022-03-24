Business Reference exchange rate up 1 VND on March 24 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,148 VND/USD on March 24, up 1 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, Belarus seek ways to strengthen trade ties Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien and Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Anatoly Sivak on March 23 co-chaired the 15th meeting of the Vietnam – Belarus Inter-Governmental Committee on Economic, Trade and Scientific-Technological Cooperation in the form of teleconference.

Business Foreign investors interested in Vietnam's future workforce Vietnam's assessment of future employment trends and how Vietnam is preparing for its workforce to respond to such trends are issues attracting attention from foreign businesses at the ongoing Singapore Apex Business Summit (SABS) 2022.

Business Huge potential for Vietnam-Malaysia trade cooperation: Expert There remains great potential for Vietnam and Malaysia to promote economic and trade cooperation, especially in information and communication technology (ICT), infrastructure investment, digital economy and Halal foods, according to Shan Saeed, chief economist and global investment strategist at Malaysia-based IQI Global.