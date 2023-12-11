Society Da Nang becomes home to hundreds of storks A mound along the Han River, at the foot of Tran Thi Ly Bridge in Da Nang city, has become a shelter for nearly a thousand storks in recent times. In the heart of the bustling city, the storks are growing in number and creating a unique sight that attracts crowds of tourists and photographers.

Environment Vietnam adopts climate-friendly solutions following Global Cooling Pledge Vietnam is one of the first 63 countries to join the Global Cooling Pledge proposed by President of the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) Sultan Al Jaber within the framework of COP28 recently held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Environment Workshop seeks solutions to solve water challenges in Vietnam Measures to tackle water resource-related challenges in Vietnam were the centre of discussion at a workshop held in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on December 6.

