Hanoi (VNA) - National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines was honoured in two categories of Vietnam's most valuable airline brand and business with the best brand strength growth at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 15 to announce Vietnam's top 100 most valuable brands in 2023.



According to Brand Finance, the world's leading brand valuation consulting company, Vietnam Airlines has been in the top of the most valuable brands for many years in a row.

This year, apart from being in the Top 100 most valuable brands in Vietnam, Vietnam Airlines is also ranks in the Top 5 enterprises with the best brand strength growth.



The rankings are based on the results of independent research by Brand Finance on the basis of its market research data, contributing to creating opportunities for Vietnamese businesses to understand more about the importance of sustainable brand development.



With the mission of a national airline, Vietnam Airlines is highly valued by passengers not only for its professional and world-class services, but also for its efforts to successfully carry out national and social tasks, for the benefit of the community.



In May this year, Vietnam Airlines was voted as one of the 20 best airlines in the world for 2023, according to AirlineRatings, an aviation safety and product rating website.



Previously, in 2022, Vietnam Airlines continuously won domestic and international awards such as World's Leading Cultural Airline, Asia's Leading Airline - Economy Class, Asia's Leading Airline Brand 2022, and Vietnam National Brands 2022./.