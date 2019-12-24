Vietnam Airlines commits to promote tourism
The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) will collaborate with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to boost the introduction of Vietnamese tourism to the world, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between two sides in Hanoi on December 24.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) will collaborate with national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to boost the introduction of Vietnamese tourism to the world, following a Memorandum of Understanding signed between two sides in Hanoi on December 24.
Accordingly, the two agencies will work together in 2020-22 to promote the image of the country on mass media, release publications on Vietnamese tourism, organise field trips to survey new destinations and host programmes introducing Vietnamese tourism and culture abroad.
Vietnam Airlines and the VNAT have had traditional cooperation over many years. Within the framework of the campaign Flights of the Nation, the national flag carrier has helped introduce the beauty of Vietnam at international tourism festivals and fairs./.