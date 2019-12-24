Travel Foreign tourists to Hanoi expected to exceed 7 million in 2019 The number of tourists to Hanoi is estimated to reach nearly 29 million in 2019, up 10 percent from the previous year, including over 7 million foreigners, a year-on-year rise of 17 percent.

Travel Vietnam aims for 20.5 million foreign tourists in 2020 The tourism sector has set the goal of attracting 20.5 million international visitors in 2020 and serving 90 million domestic travellers, it was said at a review meeting of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) in Hanoi on December 23.

Destinations Linh Phuoc Pagoda-renowned spiritual venue in Da Lat Linh Phuoc pagoda, located at 120 Tu Phuoc, Ward 11 in the resort city of Da Lat, is known as the pagoda of Vietnamese records.

Society Infographic Vietnam extends visa exemption to eight countries till 2022 To afford the tourism industry growth impetus, the government has agreed on visa waivers for citizens of Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland and Belarus.