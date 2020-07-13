Society Vietnam-US ties tackling UXO in Quang Tri US support for the war-torn central province of Quang Tri in settling the aftermath of war is substantial and the cooperation between the two is viewed by many international experts as a model for the region and the world, an insider has said.

Society Over 340 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from UK More than 340 Vietnamese citizens in the UK have been brought home on a flight arranged by Vietnamese agencies, the Vietnamese Embassy in the UK, Vietnam Airlines and UK agencies on July 12 and 13.

Society HCM City officials charged with causing State property loss The Investigation Police Agency had started legal proceedings against five defendants involving in a law violation case in the State-owned Saigon Agriculture Incorporated (Sagri), the Ministry of Public Security announced on July 11.