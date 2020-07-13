Vietnam Airlines continues to launch new routes
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam Airlines will launch two new domestic routes and re-open two others from July 22.
A representative from the national flag carrier said on July 13 that the two new routes are Hai Phong - Dien Bien and Da Lat - Phu Quoc Island, while the two to resume are Can Tho - Phu Quoc Island and Da Nang - Van Don.
The route linking the northern port city of Hai Phong with the northwestern mountainous city of Dien Bien will see four return flights a week, on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, leaving from Dien Bien at 12:25pm and Hai Phong at 2:10pm.
Da Lat city and Phu Quoc Island will be linked by three flights a week, on Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.
Can Tho - Phu Quoc Island flights will be operated on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, while the Da Nang - Van Don route will see flights on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday.
To mark the new and restarted routes, Vietnam Airlines is offering promotional tickets from 199,000 VND one-way from now until August 31.
Since May, when the COVID-19 pandemic was brought under control in Vietnam, the carrier has re-launched 22 routes, connecting localities with tourist destinations and raising its domestic network to 61 routes with nearly 500 flights a day during the peak season.
To ensure the health and safety of passengers, Vietnam Airlines has sterilised its aircraft and introduced measures to check passengers’ health in line with regulations from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam. Passengers are requested to wear face masks during flights./.