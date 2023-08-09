Vietnam Airlines, Expedia Group to expand cooperation
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and Expedia Group, one of the world’s biggest travel groups based in the US, have announced that they will expand their cooperation to a global scale.
This agreement will create favourable conditions for international travelers to visit the Southeast Asian nation on Vietnam Airlines flights, through Expedia's global online platform.
This agreement will create favourable conditions for international travelers to visit the Southeast Asian nation on Vietnam Airlines flights, through Expedia's global online platform. The two sides will collaborate across various fields to improve passengers’ experiences, expand market access, and increase their revenue.
Vietnam Airlines will also cooperate with Expedia Group Media Solutions to enhance its brand recognition while promoting its flights to Expedia's customers globally.
Vietnam Airlines Deputy General Director Dang Anh Tuan said the agreement is expected to attract more international visitors to Vietnam, offering them more diverse experiences.
Greg Schulze, Senior Vice President for Expedia Group, highlighted good cooperation with the carrier in some markets over the past years, saying both sides want to raise their growth and promote brand recognition globally.
Vietnam Airlines and Expedia Group have maintained their fruitful cooperation in Europe and key markets such as Australia, the US and Japan over the past more than 10 years./.