Business Australian Cotton Vietnam Week begins The Australian Cotton Trade Delegation to Vietnam is organising a series of activities in Ho Chi Minh City, Hue and Hanoi from August 7-11 to strengthen relations between Vietnam’s textile manufacturers and Australian cotton producers.

Videos Apple Pay debuts in Vietnam The Apple Pay digital payment system, developed by Apple, has expanded its reach to Vietnam, making it the third nation in Southeast Asia to support the service, following Malaysia and Singapore.

Business Cutting rates too quickly could lead to credit risk The Government has introduced measures to stimulate credit growth to spur the economy, but experts are concerned loans could flow into risky industries that are the most capital thirsty with high absorption capacity.

Business Int’l wood material, woodworking machinery fair opens in Binh Duong The international wood material, woodworking machinery fair –BIFA WOOD Vietnam 2023 opened in the southern province of Binh Duong on August 9 with nearly 800 booths from 100 leading enterprises in the industry both at home and abroad.