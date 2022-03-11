Vietnam Airlines’ flights to repatriate another 500 Vietnamese from Ukraine
Vietnam Airlines has announced it will conduct two more flights to bring more than 500 Vietnamese people from Ukraine back home on March 13.
As planned, Flight VN58 will pick up evacuees from Warsaw and come back to Hanoi at 4:40 pm on March 13. Meanwhile, Flight VN68 from Bucharest will arrive in the capital at 11 am the same day.
These flights will be conducted under a cooperation agreement signed on March 10 between the national flag carrier and to support the repatriation of Vietnamese people and their family members from war areas in Ukraine. Sun Group will cover the entire cost of the flights and the Vietnam Airlines will offer the most preferential prices.
As scheduled, flights will be operated until the demand is over.
Previously, on March 8, Vietnam Airline’s first free flight helped repatriate 287 Vietnamese people from war zones in Ukraine./.