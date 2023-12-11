Culture - Sports Cultural festivals promise memorable moments for visitors to Da Nang The creative cultural festival “Colours of Da Nang” and a festival for foreigners named “Da Nang International Big Day-out 2023” are scheduled to take place in the central city from December 14 to 17.

Travel Ba Ria – Vung Tau diversifies tourism products to entice visitors Endowed with charming natural landscapes, unique cultural historical relic sites, and an array of cultural festivals, the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau has capitalised on its advantages to lure more visitors.

Destinations Chua Chan Mountain: An enchanting destination in Dong Nai province Chua Chan Mountain is a captivating destination renowned for its natural beauty and awe-inspiring landscapes. As the second highest mountain in the southeastern region, it boasts steep cliffs and a rich diversity of ecosystems. Its close proximity to Ho Chi Minh City makes it a popular choice among young adventurers.