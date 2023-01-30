Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO, served 2.4 million passengers on over 14,500 domestic and international flights from January 6-29 which was the peak season of the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.



The group offered services to nearly 80,000 passengers on nearly 500 flights on January 18. Later on January 29, it recorded around 93,000 passengers with around 550 flights.



Compared to the same period three years ago, the number of passengers served by Vietnam Airlines increased by some 20%.



Though the number of flights increased, Vietnam Airlines’ on-time performance (OTP) remained high, at about 90%.



To ensure good services during the holiday, the group took a number of solutions, from making the most of wide-body aircraft, increasing night flights to enhancing ground staff and promoting online check-ins.



Between now and February 5, the group suggested passengers check in online, arrive at the airport two hours before departure for domestic flights and three hours for international flights./.