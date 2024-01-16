Vietnam Airlines Group to add over 300 domestic flights for upcoming Tet
Vietnam Airlines Group which comprises Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and Vietnam Air Services Company (VASCO) has announced an addition of over 66,200 seats, equivalent to more than 310 flights, for the peak Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 25 to February 24, 2024.
These figures bring its total to about 2.64 million seats and 12,374 flights during the period.
The additional flights will mostly be operated on domestic routes connecting Ho Chi Minh City to Hanoi, Da Nang, Hai Phong, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hue, Quang Nam, Tuy Hoa, Da Lat, Cam Ranh, Buon Ma Thuot, Pleiku, and Phu Quoc.
Passengers are advised to proactively book air tickets early in the peak season. They should also carry out check-in process in advance through telephone, website, mobile application, or at kiosks at airports in order to save time./.