Business More incentives needed to raise competitiveness of logistics firms: Insiders The domestic logistics sector has made big strides over the past time, significantly contributing to national economic growth and generating jobs for labourers.

Business Affordable goods, sufficient supply ensured for Tet The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has ordered local firms to ensure sufficient supply of goods of affordable prices for the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, as demand on this occasion is forecast to increase 10% from the same time last year.

Business China remains promising market for Vietnamese farm produce China was the biggest buyer of Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery products in 2023, and it is expected to remain a promising market with numerous opportunities for Vietnamese farm produce to increase the market share and export value.