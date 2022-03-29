Vietnam Airlines Group to offer some 750,000 seats for upcoming holidays
Planes of Vietnam Airlines and VASCO (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Member carriers of the Vietnam Airlines Group, comprising Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, and VASCO, will supply the market with nearly 750,000 seats on close to 4,000 flights serving travel demand on upcoming national holidays.
On the holiday in commemoration of the Hung Kings, the legendary founder of Vietnam, which lasts from April 9 through 11, Vietnam Airlines and VASCO will operate close to 1,400 flights accommodating 266,000 seats between April 8 and 12. The number of seats is 10 percent higher than that of the same holiday in 2019 – the year before COVID-19. Meanwhile, Pacific Airlines will offer nearly 200 flights with some 37,000 seats.
During the occasion of National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1), the Vietnam Airlines Group will run about 450,000 seats within seven days from April 28 to May 4. Of the sum, more than 395,000 seats, up 10 percent from 2019, on 2,000 flights will be offered by Vietnam Airlines and VASCO.
The three carriers focus on increasing the load on domestic routes that are attracting tourists, particularly those linking the two big cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to such famous tourist destinations as Da Nang, Quy Nhon, Da Lat, Nha Trang, Phu Quoc, and Con Dao. Their diverse flight schedules are expected to help passengers have good travel experience of convenience and flexibility.
Notably, after the Government fully opened the tourism market from March 15, Vietnam Airlines has increased the operation frequency across its entire international flight network in a bid to serve the travel demand. It has also expanded the network with new routes, including those connecting Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi (India); and Da Nang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc to Singapore./.