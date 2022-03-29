Travel Ha Long introduces new marine tourism products Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh – home to UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage – is focusing on renewing existing products and creating new sea-based ones to attract more visitors following the full reopening of international tourism from March 15.

Festival Hot air balloon festival takes to the skies in Hanoi Twenty-two hot air balloons have flown in the sky over the Red River in Long Bien District, marking the launch of the “Colourful Hanoi” hot air balloon festival.

Travel Infographic Quang Nam goes green for National Year of Tourism With the country officially re-opening tourism both domestic and international on March 15, green tourism has been made the theme of the Visit Vietnam Year 2022, to be hosted by the central coastal province of Quang Nam.

Travel Da Nang resumes international air routes The central coastal city of Da Nang resumed inbound and outbound international commercial flights on March 27 after two years of interruption due to COVID-19.