Society Ta Hien street desolated after suspension order Entertainment establishments in Hanoi’s Old Quarter are ordered to close until the end of March amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Society Quang Ngai province commemorates victims of Son My massacre An incense offering ceremony was held on March 16 to commemorate 504 victims of a massacre by US troops 52 years ago in Tinh Khe commune of Quang Ngai city, the central province of Quang Ngai.

Society HCMC closes entertainment venues amid COVID-19 outbreak Starting from 18:00 on March 18 to the end of March, all entertainment establishments in Ho Chi Minh City were ordered to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.