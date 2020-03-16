Vietnam Airlines keeps carrying Vietnamese back from Europe
Passengers given medical check-ups and body temperature measurements at Van Don airport (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines said on March 16 that it has created the most favourable conditions for Vietnamese citizens in Europe who want to return home amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19.
The firm is maintaining five flights from the UK, France and Germany to Vietnam each day, but passengers are required to meet relevant requirements.
Vietnam Airlines said these flights will be put under the strictest medical control to ensure safety for passengers and its employees and prevent the spread of the risk of the disease in the community.
Those arriving at Vietnam’s airports will be put into medical quarantine and have their samples tested in line with the Ministry of Health’s regulation, it noted.
In its press release the same day, Vietnam Airlines said that had been four flights from the UK, France, and Germany landing at the Van Don international airport and the Tan Son Nhat international airport, carrying 180 Vietnamese passengers.
All the passengers and crew members onboard were given medical check-ups and body temperature measurement, and equipped with protective gear. The aircraft were also disinfected after landing./.