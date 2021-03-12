Vietnam Airlines, MB Bank foster cooperation
National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank) inked a comprehensive cooperative agreement on March 12.
The agreement is expected to foster their activities in expanding and developing economic operations, to capitalise on strengths and potential and provide customers with suitable products and services.
A highlight of the partnership will be in the fields of information technology and digital transformation at enterprises, to seize opportunities brought about by the Fourth Industrial Revolution.
The carrier has set itself a target of being among “Digital Airlines” by 2025, its General Director Le Hong Ha said.
The two sides share a vision of becoming pioneers in digital transformation via the digitalisation of most internal management procedures and the application of cutting-edge technologies in key sectors./.