Business Hanoi seeks to improve role of manufacturing, processing The processing and manufacturing industry holds an important position in Hanoi's economic structure. Therefore, the municipal authorities have paid due attention to the development and expansion of this sector to create growth momentum for its gross regional domestic product (GRDP).

Business PM chairs conference with FDI firms Vietnam will continue to build a safe, transparent and highly competitive business and investment environment, enabling businesses and investors, including foreign ones to operate for a long term in the country, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh while chairing a conference with foreign direct investment (FDI) firms in Hanoi on October 16.

Business Petrovietnam strives to realise growth aspiration Despite unprecedented challenges, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has made relentless efforts to achieve its set goals in the first nine months of this year.