Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam Airlines has become the first foreign carrier to resume flights to Busan since the Republic of Korea (RoK) restricted flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Flight VN426 departed from Hanoi with 148 passengers on board, and another run by the national flag carrier returned from Busan with 175 passengers.



The airline is operating three flights per week on the route every Monday, Tuesday and Friday.



As from July, it will also reopen the Ho Chi Minh City-Busan route with four flights per week, and plans to launch flights connecting Hanoi, HCM City, Da Nang and Nha Trang with Seoul.



Wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft will be used on the routes.



Tickets are available at www.vietnamairlines.com, booking offices and sale agents of Vietnam Airlines nationwide./.