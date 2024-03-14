Society Vietnamese citizens warned about fraudulent job offers abroad The Ministry of Foreign Affairs once again recommends that citizens exercise caution when considering job offers abroad that promise "easy work, high salary" without any requirements for qualifications, degrees, signed contracts, or without going through businesses or labour dispatch organisations, said the ministry’s spokeswoman Pham Thu Hang.

Society Museum honours Vietnam’s glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory The Dien Bien Phu Victory Museum in Dien Bien Phu city of the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien is a cultural work that preserves thousands of documents and artifacts closely associated with the glorious Dien Bien Phu Victory over French colonials in 1954, which “resounded across the five continents and shook the globe”.

Society Binh Thuan's leaders extend greetings to Cham Bani people on Ramuwan Festival Representatives from the Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the south-central province of Binh Thuan visited and extended greetings to the Cham Bani community on the occasion of their traditional Ramuwan (New Year) Festival, the biggest festival for the Islamic community in Vietnam.

Society Vietnam works towards equal access to quality education Chief Representative of UNESCO Vietnam Jonathan Baker said on March 14 that it is crucial for Vietnam, home to many ethnic groups, to ensure equal access to education for minority students.