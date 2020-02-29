Society Trafficker of 6,000 synthetic drug pills from Laos arrested A man was arrested in the central province of Thanh Hoa on February 28 while attempting to bring 6,000 synthetic drug pills from Laos to Vietnam.

Society Firms join hands with Vinh Phuc in COVID-19 fight The northern province of Vinh Phuc received on February 28 medical equipment and materials presented by Toyota Vietnam to help with the fight against the acute respiratory disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Politics Vietnam ready to coordinate with RoK in COVID-19 fight: spokeswoman Vietnam stands ready to share and continue to closely coordinate with the Republic of Korea (RoK) in the prevention, fight and control of the epidemic, Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on February 28.

Society Border forces of Vietnamese, Chinese provinces hold joint patrol Border guards of the northern province of Lao Cai and border management officers of the Hekou entry-exit check point of China’s Yunnan province held a joint patrol on February 27 and 28 to boost law enforcement and COVID-19 prevention.