At the signing ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Thanh Hoa (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines and the People’s Committee of north central Thanh Hoa province signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement for the 2022-2026 period via videoconference on January 26.



Accordingly, both sides will enhance joint work in the fields of investment, trade, tourism and aviation.



Vietnam Airlines will consider launching domestic and international flights to and from Tho Xuan airport in Thanh Hoa, jointly hold external, educational, cultural, sport and tourism activities of national and regional scale as well as promote the image of each other on the mass media.



It is also the first carrier to launch flights to Thanh Hoa via Thanh Hoa – Ho Chi Minh City route with five weekly flights since 2013.



At present, the Vietnam Airlines Group, including Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines, is offering 36 regular flights linking Thanh Hoa with Ho Chi Minh City, Buon Ma Thuot and Da Lat per week./.