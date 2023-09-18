Vietnam Airlines to relocate operations to Changi airport’s Terminal 3
The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that all of its flights between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore will be relocated from Terminal 4 to Terminal 3 at Singapore’s Changi International Airport from September 26.
The Changi airport has a total of four separate terminals, of which Terminal T3 serves flights between Singapore and Asia, Europe, Australia and the US.
On this occasion, Vietnam Airlines will promote the application of automated solutions to help passengers check in more conveniently and quickly and increase their experiences at this terminal, such as visiting the world's tallest indoor waterfall Rain Vortex with a height of 40m.
Singapore is a key market for Vietnam Airlines in Southeast Asia. In the past 30 years, more than 7 million passengers have used the national airline's services to travel between the two countries. The airline is currently operating 35 flights per week between Hanoi/Ho Chi Minh City and Singapore.
In the first eight months of this year, over 310,000 passengers travelled between the two countries on board Vietnam Airlines flights, a more than two-fold increase compared to that of the same period last year./.