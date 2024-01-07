Politics Vietnam treasures bilateral relations with Cambodia: President Vietnam always attaches importance to the good traditional friendship with Cambodia, President Vo Van Thuong told visiting Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Neth Savoeun during a meeting in Hanoi on January 7.

Politics Lao PM concludes Vietnam visit Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse left Hanoi on January 7 afternoon, concluding his official visit to Vietnam and co-chairing the 46th session of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernment Committee from January 6-7 at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Vietnamese, Lao PMs tour Ngoc Son Temple, Hoan Kiem Lake Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his spouse guided visiting Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and his spouse in their tour of Ngoc Son Temple and around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi on January 7.

Politics Vietnam, Laos agree on major cooperation orientations for 2024 Vietnam and Laos agreed on major orientations to bolster their partnership in 2024, during the 46th meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee for Bilateral Cooperation that was held in Hanoi on January 7 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.